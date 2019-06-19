|
James B. Spiegel
New Freedom - James B. Spiegel, 62, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in York he was a son of the late Bernard G. and Gladys C. (Gettle) Spiegel. James graduated from York Vocational Technical School in 1975 and was a self-employed auto mechanic. He enjoyed raising cows and was an avid deer hunter and also enjoyed rebuilding John Deere tractors. James was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom.
He is survived by a sister Stephanie, wife of James Brown, Jr. of Shrewsbury and a brother Michael Spiegel and wife Kathy of Stewartstown; brother-in-law Joseph Hofbauer and several nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by a sister Nichole Hofbauer.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11AM from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. as celebrant. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6-8pm at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. A prayer vigil will be held at 7PM that evening in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Batten Disease Support and Research, 166 Humphries Dr., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019