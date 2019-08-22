|
James B. Wynn
Oxford Twp - James B. Wynn, age 83, of Oxford Township, New Oxford, formerly of York, died at 5:00 AM Monday, August 19, 2019 at Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home Community. He was the husband of Daune M. (Boyer) Wynn.
Born August 1, 1936 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Ward W. and Louise (Brown) Wynn. A 1954 graduate of William Penn High School, he was retired as the owner of the former Wynn Heating and Cooling in York.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Wynn is survived by a son, James B. Wynn, and his wife Sita of Fayetteville, Arkansas; sisters-in-law Barbara Bahn, of York, Linda Benyak, of York, and Helena Faucett, of Denton, Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews, including nephew, Randy Wynn of York. He was also preceded in death by a brother, W. William Wynn, Jr.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Right Rev'd Barry E. Yingling, CSSS, officiating. A visitation with the family will immediately follow the service. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Home Foundation, Note: Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019