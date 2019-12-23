|
|
James Blackwell
Seven Valleys - James A. Blackwell, age 81, passed away on December 21, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He is the loving husband of Dolores I. (Fivie) Blackwell; together they shared over 61 years of marriage.
Jim was born in Breesport NY on January 25, 1938 and was the son of the late Fred Blackwell and his wife Marietta and Jesse (Griffin) Oldweiler and her husband Reuben Oldeweiler. Jim proudly served his country in the US Navy Seabees Unit and was honorably discharged. He worked as a Fleet Maintenance Manager for McCrory Stores for many years prior to retiring.
In addition to his wife Dolores, he is survived by his son Jim Blackwell Jr. and his wife Missy; his daughter Barb Redding and her husband Tony; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and his loving canine friend Bram. He is also survived by his brother Chuck Blackwell and his wife Bonnie and his step-brother Clyde Colwell and his wife and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Chum Blackwell.
Interment will be held privately by the family at a later date at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville PA. with military honors will be provided by the US Navy Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove., 440 N. Madison Ave, Hanover PA 17331 for the amazing work that they provided to he family.
Funeral services are entrusted to Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019