James Breneman
East Prospect - James Lee Breneman, age 65, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on December 6, 2019.
Jim was born in Lancaster on December 15, 1953 and was the son of the late Clyde H. Breneman and Virginia I. (Binkley) Breneman. He graduated from York Vo-Tech class of 1971. He worked as a master mechanic for many years and started to work for the PLCB in 2003, where he became a wine consultant and retired in 2014 due to illness. He enjoyed fishing and cherished spending time with his family and friends.
Jim is survived by his son Troy Breneman, his daughters Jamie Johnson and Abby Breneman and his grandchildren Alexis, Darrius, Arianna, Leah, Zavan and Troy. He is also survived by his sisters Cyndi Horner and her husband Joe, Sue Latchaw and her husband Mike; his brother-in-law Tom McWilliams and his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Ava Johnson and his sister Stacey McWilliams.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 3:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00-3:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the "Cancer Patient Help Fund" c/o WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019