|
|
James Brodbeck, Sr.
THOMASVILLE - James A. "Brody" Brodbeck, Sr., 75, passed away unexpectedly at York Hospital on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Joyce Elaine (Martin) Brodbeck.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Paradise Lutheran Church, 3241 Church Rd. in Thomasville, with a viewing from 10-11:30 a.m. The Reverend Douglas E. Johnson and The Reverend Larry A. McConnell will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Paradise (Holtzschwamm) Union Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Brodbeck was born in Gettysburg on June 24, 1943, the son of the late Paul A. and Ethel E. (Byers) Brodbeck. He worked as a butcher at Twin Pines Farms.
Mr. Brodbeck was a member of Paradise Lutheran Church. He was a past president of the York New Salem Lions Club. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends from the church. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed bowling and was an Indianapolis Colts fan.
Mr. Brodbeck leaves two sons, James A. Brodbeck, Jr. of Dayton, OR and Lance L. Brodbeck of York; two daughters, Neta K. Ilyes of Seven Valleys and Grace E. Martz of Spring Grove; 12 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Richard, "Dick" Brodbeck; and three sisters, Ethel "Sis" Trimmer, Ruth Laugerman, and Jean Hoffman. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul "Bud", John, William, and Robert.
Memorial contributions may be made to The York New Salem Lions Club, 5030 Lehman Rd. Spring Grove, PA 17362. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 20, 2019