James C. Breen, Jr.York - James C Breen, Jr. age 74, passed away peacefully under hospice care on Thursday, September 24, 2020.He was born on December 21, 1945 in York, PA as the oldest child of the late James C Breen Sr. and the late Elizabeth Mann Breen. He is survived by 2 sisters (Ann Leader and Susan Baublitz) and 1 brother (Timothy Breen), and is preceded in death by 3 younger brothers (Steven Breen, John Breen and Thomas Breen).James went by the nickname, Jimmy.He graduated from York Catholic High School in 1964. After graduation he joined the United States Army where he served as a Military Policeman and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant.Jimmy is a Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served two tours, and was discharged honorably after 8 years of service on July 9, 1971.Jimmy's favorite pastimes where going to the mountains, hunting, fishing and riding horses. He loved all animals and always had many pets.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carmen Marie and their three children: Yolanda (Glenn) Brooks of Eldersburg, MD, Kristina (Peter) Leyden of Aberdeen NC, and Travis (Eric) Breen-McCotter of Philadelphia, PA. Together they have 4 beautiful grandchildren: Katherine Leyden, Andrew Leyden, Christopher Brooks and Sophia Brooks. Jimmy's niece, Ingrid Breen Barnhart was like another daughter to him and he loved her dearly.A private military ceremony will take place this week. In lieu of flowers send donations to any animal charity (dogs and horses) or no kill shelter of your choice.