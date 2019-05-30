Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
James C. Kitner Sr.


James C. Kitner Sr. Obituary
James C. Kitner, Sr.

York - James C. Kitner, Sr., 76, entered into rest on May 27, 2019. He was born in York on November 11, 1942, and was the son of the late McClellan and Doris (Kingsbury), Kitner. James served our country for years in the United States Army. He was a lifelong farmer.

He leaves to cherish his memory, son, James C. Kitner, Jr., daughters, Tonja Kitner, Wendy Watkins; siblings, Robert Kitner and wife Tina, Wanda Matson and husband John, Bill Kitner and wife Kathy, Norma McWilliams and husband Jeff, Mack Kitner, Phyllis Werner; a host of nieces and nephews; 19 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

James is preceded in death by his two sons, Shane and Derek Kitner.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 1, 2019, from 11 a.m.-1p.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York, 17403. A host of family and friends will be officiating and sharing memories. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 30, 2019
