James C. Kreidler
ETTERS - James C. Kreidler 71, of Etters, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Rita Jane (Woolever) Kreidler who died on September 1, 2004.
James was born February 18, 1948 in Lebanon and was the son of the late Richard and Louise (Warner) Kreidler.
He was employed as an IT specialist for over 33 years with McCroys Distribution Center in York before retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Post 7045 in Hellam. James proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
James is survived by his daughter, Tami Kreidler-Boursiquot of Plantation, FL; his step-daughter, Penny Miller of Baltimore, MD; his step-son, Joseph Melton of Lancaster; 6 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother and his sister.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Hospice and Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way Ste 250, York, PA 17402.
To share memories of James please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020