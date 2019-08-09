|
Rev. Dr. James C. Stewart, Jr.
York - Rev. Dr. James C. Stewart, Jr. 75 of York, PA entered into rest on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in La Plata, MD while visiting his daughter. He was the widower of Sally M. C. Stewart.
Rev. Dr. Stewart was born on August 25, 1943, in Rocks, MD to Rev. James C. and Rachel Jane (Johnson) Stewart, Sr.
Rev. Dr. Stewart leaves to cherish his memory five daughters: Ramona (Daniel) Chatman of Las Vegas, NV, Rachel (Kyle) Johnson of Waldorf, MD, Vonda Porche of Houston, TX, Sepia Nikki (Todd) Suchanic of York, PA, and Felicia (Jeremy) Fitze of Mount Wolf, PA; a sister Rev. Dr. Nancy Stewart-Raynor of Windsor Mill, MD; a aunt Ann Dorsey of Street, MD; 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Rev. Dr. Stewart was a Retired Minister with the First Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and a Retiree of Johnson Controls as a Machine Operator with over 40 years. He was a York High graduate Class of 1962.
Visitations will be held Monday Evening, August 12, 2019 at Boulding Mortuary Inc., 471 Madison Ave., York PA 17404 from 6 - 8PM and Tuesday Morning, August 13, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 350 W. Princess St., York PA 17401 from 9-11AM and a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11AM with Rev. Dr. Katherine E. Rose, Officiating.
For full obituary refer to bouldingmortuaryinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019