James Cadiz
James Cadiz

YORK - James C. Cadiz, 71, of Springettsbury Township, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Terrie A. (Fry) Cadiz. The couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on June 15, 2020, but were a couple for 35 years.

A celebration of life will be held privately at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mr. Cadiz was born in Harrisburg on November 23, 1949, the son of the late Charles H. and Winifred J. (Bower) Cadiz. He retired from Caterpillar after 26 years of service and also worked as a Real Estate Agent for Century 21 in York.

Mr. Cadiz was a member of West York VFW, Prince Athletic Association, and the Rooster Club. He was a part owner of Manada Golf Course. He was an avid golfer and won a club championship at Grandview Golf Course. He served in The US Airforce in the Vietnam War, serving over 70 missions and was a Vietnamese translator. He cherished most the time he spent with family and friends.

Mr. Cadiz leaves three daughters, Shendie L. (Cadiz) Letmate and her husband, Damon, Shelby J. (Cadiz) Carlyle, and Jamie L. (Cadiz) Kline and her husband, Tom; a son, Gordy Szopinski; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and three sisters, Marsha Dougherty, Cathy Ganovsky, and Beth Judy. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Wilson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans,4219 E. Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com








Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
