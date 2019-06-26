|
|
James Chappell, Jr.
Yoe - James Ray Chappell, Jr. passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home.
Born in York on August 3, 1984, Jim was the son of James R. Chappell, Sr. of Spring Grove and Robin L. (Mayhew) Dillon of York. He was a graduate of York Vo-Tech before serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Jimmy served two terms in Fallujah, Iraq. Jim loved MMA and was involved both as a fighter and referee.
The celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mount Rose Avenue, York with the Pastor Kevin Zieber officiating. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard prior to service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In addition to his parents, Jim is survived by two children, Kaiden Chappell and Walker Chappell; three brothers, Tom Chappell of Tacoma, WA, Darren Chappell of York and Brandon Novin of York; and his girlfriend, Kacey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to For the Love of a Veteran, PTSD Donations at www.fortheloveofaveteran.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 26, 2019