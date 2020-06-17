James D. Glatfelter
Mount Wolf - James D Glatfelter AKA Chrome King; born August 23,1949 passed suddenly June 14,2020. He was the son of Phillip and Doris (Bixler) Glatfelter. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 39 years, Patricia Glatfelter, 4 sons, 4 daughters,3 sisters, 5 brothers, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
James was a great father, husband, brother and everyone's friend. He will forever be missed, but not forgotten, he can never be replaced!
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.