James D. Glatfelter
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. Glatfelter

Mount Wolf - James D Glatfelter AKA Chrome King; born August 23,1949 passed suddenly June 14,2020. He was the son of Phillip and Doris (Bixler) Glatfelter. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 39 years, Patricia Glatfelter, 4 sons, 4 daughters,3 sisters, 5 brothers, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

James was a great father, husband, brother and everyone's friend. He will forever be missed, but not forgotten, he can never be replaced!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved