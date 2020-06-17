James D. GlatfelterMount Wolf - James D Glatfelter AKA Chrome King; born August 23,1949 passed suddenly June 14,2020. He was the son of Phillip and Doris (Bixler) Glatfelter. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 39 years, Patricia Glatfelter, 4 sons, 4 daughters,3 sisters, 5 brothers, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.James was a great father, husband, brother and everyone's friend. He will forever be missed, but not forgotten, he can never be replaced!