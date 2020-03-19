|
|
James Dell
Hanover - James McKinley Dell, 70 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover. He was the loving husband of the Deniece Helen (Oswald) Dell of Maquoketa, Iowa.
Born May 5, 1949 in New Oxford, he was a son of the late Melvin H. and Delsie I. (Caulk) Dell.
Jim enjoyed reading his bible, watching TV and spending time with his "grand dog", Savannah, before her passing.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by a daughter, Tammy McKim and her husband Kevin of Hanover; a son, Jesse Dell of Dover and five siblings, Linda Willow and her husband Larry Jones, Delsie Musselman and her husband Jim, Melvin L. Dell and his wife Judy, Larry L. Dell and his wife Jean, and Jerry G. Dell and his wife JoAnn.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak the family will have a private service and there will be no public viewing. Once the service is complete it will be uploaded to our website and you may watch it at www.wetzelfuneralhome.com. Following cremation burial will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or to The York Division, 610 Community Way Lancaster, PA 17601.
To share memories of James McKinley Dell and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020