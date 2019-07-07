|
|
James E. Botterbusch, Sr.
MANCHESTER - James E. Botterbusch, Sr., 88, of Manchester, passed away at 10:47 AM, Thursday, July 4, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Beverly (Wilt) (Winemiller) Botterbusch of Manchester and the late Rhonda (Hougentogler) Botterbusch and Madge (Scearse) Botterbusch.
Mr. Botterbusch was born April 4, 1931 in York and was the son of the late Charles, Sr., and Dorothy (Woltman) Botterbusch.
He attended William Penn High School in York where he was on the Football and Basketball team. He was employed for 38 years with Lyon Metals in York before retiring. He was a member of the 12th Ward Democratic Club for 50 years, Life member of the Hellam V.F.W. Post 7045, Pleasureville American Legion and Strinestown United Brethren Church in Strinestown. James proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War traveling around the world on the USS Ross 563. He was on many bus trips with Elite Bus Lines and attended his yearly Naval Reunions.
In addition to his wife, Beverly, James is survived by his son Jeffrey Botterbusch of NC; his step-son, Dale Winemiller (Rebecca) of Manchester; his daughter, Diane Locy, of WA; his step-daughters, Carol Tyson of York, and Annette Strouse (Matthew) of Mount Wolf; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brother, Michael Botterbusch (Paulette) of Spring Grove; his sisters, Yvonne Schrum of York, Eunice Mentzer of Abbottstown, and his sister-in-law Penny Krug of New Oxford. Mr. Botterbusch was preceded in death by his son James E. Botterbusch, Jr.; his daughter, Cyndi AlJamal, and his brothers, Charles Botterbusch, Jr. and Vernon Botterbusch.
His funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Strinestown United Brethren Church, 5675 Susquehanna Trail, Manchester. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be his pastor, Reverend Dawn Spangler. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Strinestown United Brethren Church, 5675 Susquehanna Trail, Manchester, PA 17345.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019