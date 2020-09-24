1/
James E. Deardorff Sr.
James E. Deardorff, Sr.

York - James E. Deardorff, Sr., 82, of York, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at York Hospital.

Mr. Deardorff was born February 14, 1938 in Dover the son of the late Ralph H. Deardorff, Sr. and Dorothy Stevens Deardorff.

He was a retired employee of RCA-Burle, a member of the Hawks Club and Pleasurville American Legion Post #799. James enjoyed spending time at his cabin along the Juniata River, gardening and winemaking.

Mr. Deardorff is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sara Williams Deardorff; 3 sons, Jeff Deardorff, James Deardorff, Jr, and Gary Deardorff; 4 grandchildren, Adam, April, Dalton, and Kristin; 3 great grandchildren; a brother Phil Deardorff and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph H. Deardorff, Jr.

In accordance with James' wishes there will be no services.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to contribute to the charity of their choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 87 South Main St. Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Mr. Deardorff please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
