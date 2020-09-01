1/1
James E. Delbaugh
1940 - 2020
James E. Delbaugh

Manchester - James E. Delbaugh, age 80, of Manchester, died at 11:05 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Marie Elain (Pawelczyk) Delbaugh, who died March 13, 2020.

Born March 18, 1940, in Shamokin, he was a son of the late Lewis and Gladys (Wolfgang) Delbaugh. He served in the Navy during Vietnam War, and was retired as an electrical contractor for IBEW. He was a member of Goldsboro Fireman's Club and an avid hunter and fisherman in the earlier years.

Mr. Delbaugh is survived by three daughters, Christine Pierson, and her husband Gary, of Connecticut, Maryann Noll, and her husband Kevin, of York, and Tammy Raffensberger, and her husband Bret, of York Haven; seven grandchildren, Tyler Maher, Zachary Pierson, Jonathan Maher, Kyle Pierson, Breanna Noll, Makayla Noll, and Sierra Noll; one brother, Earl Delbaugh, of Jacksonville, Florida; and three sisters, Shirley Trodden, of York, Dale Mensch, of Shamokin, and Beth Breining, of Trenton. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis "Butch" Delbaugh, and George Delbaugh.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Faith United Church of Christ, 509 Pacific Avenue, York, with The Rev. Dr. Ronald Oelrich officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Entombment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
