James E. Eisenhour, Sr.
Wellsville - James E. Eisenhour, Sr., 73, entered into rest at 2:42 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at UPMC Memorial. He was the loving husband of Brenda J. (Stough) Eisenhour. The couple celebrated 55 years of marriage on December 20, 2019.
Born April 24, 1947 in Dover, Jim was a son of the late Wayne A. and Kathryn M. (Rentzel) Eisenhour.
He attended Dover Area High School, class of 1965.
Jim was a lifetime farmer and owner of Cedar Hill Farms.
He was a member of Bermudian Church of the Brethren, East Berlin. Jim was a former York County 4-H Beef Club Leader and a former member of PA Angus Association. He was also a South Central Cattleman's Association member and director and a member of PA Farm Bureau. Jim served on the Washington Township Ag Security Committee.
He enjoyed his work, especially driving truck and hauling most of the grain, as well as spending time with his grandkids and traveling in his spare time.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by four children, Tammy Thompson and husband, Roy of Wellsville, James E. "Jimmy" Eisenhour, Jr. and wife, Gloria of Wellsville, Susan Mayle and husband, Jeff of Dillsburg and Sandra Sweitzer of Wellsville; eight grandchildren, Cory Thompson, Amanda Thompson Stewart, Alana Eisenhour Starner, Raven Eisenhour, Dakota Mayle and Alysha, Haley and Lee Sweitzer; four great grandchildren, Hadley, Claire and Sutton Thompson and Bryant Stewart, as well as Baby Stewart on the way; a sister, Kathleen L. Eisenhart and husband, Ralph of Dover; four brothers, David A. Eisenhour and wife, Annamae, Randy A. Eisenhour and Brian E. Eisenhour and wife, Pamela, all of Dover, and Michael W. Eisenhour of Thomasville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Bret Thompson; and two brothers, Steven J. Eisenhour and Robert L. Eisenhour.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will take place in Bermudian Church Cemetery. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to York County 4-H Endowment, c/o Pam Tracey, Penn State Extension Office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Rd., Suite 101, York, PA 17402; or Bermudian Church of the Brethren, 279 Bermudian Church Rd., East Berlin, PA 17316.
