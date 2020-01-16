|
|
James E. Evans
York Twp. - James E. "Pork" Evans, age 77, of York Township, York, died at 11:45 AM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Sandra I. "Sandy" (Sweitzer) Evans.
Born January 2, 1943 in Clearfield County, he was a son of the late James D. and Loretta (Dunlap) Evans. Mr. Evans retired from Sylvania York where he worked as a machine operator and in maintenance for 35 years.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, Mr. Evans is survived by four daughters, Tina L. Mitzel, and her husband Dean of York, Sherry E. Gingerich, and her husband Duane of Dover, JoAnn S. Mitzel, and her husband Lloyd of Manheim, and Jaime I. Johnson, and her husband Alfonso of York; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Amanda, Corey, Ashley, Andrew, Brandon, Elijah, and Christopher; ten great grandchildren; two brothers, Donald and Frank Evans; and a sister, Janet Sweitzer. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittney; and two sisters, Mary Doyle and Martha Miller.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with Pastor Johnny Edman, of Old Paths Baptist Church in Stoverstown, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, Suite 200, York, PA 17402.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020