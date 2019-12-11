|
|
James E. Kohr
Dover Twp - James E. Kohr, age 59, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 3:30 PM Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence. He was the significant other of Lucinda F. Altland.
Born June 23, 1960 in Williamsport, a son of the late Marjorie (Robbins) Star, he was currently employed as a line technician Graham Packaging.
Mr. Kohr is also by a sister, Marjorie H. Starr of Spry; and a brother, David Kohr of Hellam. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Karyn Kohr and Lynda Martin.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019