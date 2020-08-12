James E. ReinholdYork - James E. Reinhold, 89, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Lebanon VA Hospital. He was the husband of Carol A. (Elliott) Reinhold.James was born on January 17, 1931 in York, the son of the late James E. Reinhold, Sr. and Beatrice (Myers) Reinhold.He served in the US Navy, enlisting on January 19, 1948. He was a Seaman Apprentice, then Fireman 3rd Class aboard the USS Franklin D Roosevelt stationed in Norfolk, VA. His ship docked in Cuba, South America, Haiti, Gibraltar, Spain, Malta, South Africa, Tripoli, Italy, South Pole and Turkey. He played and sang with the Co. 31 Sweethearts in 1950. He was recalled to service due to the Korean War. He served aboard the USS Essex as a DC-3, stationed in California and docked at Bremerton, Washington, Japan, Phillipines, Hawaii, North Pole and saw Pompeii City. He received the China Service Award, 2 stars and the Good Conduct Medal.He helped form the York Skin Divers and with several members made various dives to bring drowned persons to the surface and also to recover stolen merchandise that had been dumped into the water.He worked at Molybdenum Corporation before entering in the service of the Merchant Marine delivering grains etc to Yugoslavia and other ports in the area.He worked at various jobs such as gas station attendant, maintenance at the YMCA, Columbia Gas and meter reader for the York Water Company before working for the City of York as a plant operator from which he retired in 1993 after suffering two heart attacks.He attended Good News Free Will Baptist Church. He was member of Hellam VFW Post 7045, American Legion Shiloh Post, Girard AA, USS F.D. Roosevelt Reunion Assn, Mason Riverside Lodge, Korean War Vets Assn, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, White Rose Shrine, Moose Lodge, Square Club of York, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Harrisburg Consistory and Fraternal of Police No. 73 and IOOB and Lancaster Navy Club Ship 166.James is survived by his wife Carol, children William F. Reinhold of Chamois MO, Mary Jane Mitchem of Dover, PA, Christine Raver of Trevose, PA, and Beth Reinhold of Dover, PA, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, a sister Nancy Markle of York New Salem, and a brother Jeffrey Reinhold of Windsor. He was preceded in death by a son, Keith J. Reinhold and siblings Kenneth Reinhold, Ellen Barnhart, Ronald Reinhold, William Reinhold and Frederick Reinhold.Viewings will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, August 14th, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt Rose Ave. York and 9-10 Saturday Aug. 15th, 2020 at the funeral home with a service to follow at 10 a.m. with Chris Fritz and Chaplain Robert White officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rose Cemetery with full military honors by the York County Veteran Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Korean War Veterans York Chapter, 2757 Sheridan Rd. York Pa 17406.