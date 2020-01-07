|
James E. Shorts, Jr.
Dover - James E. Shorts, Jr., 62, entered into rest Saturday January 4, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Gayle L. (Troxell) Shorts for 41 years.
A celebration of life visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Viking AA 318 N. Adams Street.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Shorts was born July 2, 1957 in York, a son of the late James E. and Brenda O. (Snyder) Shorts. He was a 1975 graduate of West York Senior High School, where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams. He was employed as a Plate Maker with Maple Press Company. He had been a football coach with West York Boys Club. He was a fan of Penn State Football, the Eagles, and high school wrestling.
Jim is survived by his wife; children Jessica R. Trone and her husband Derek, Jonathan M. Shorts and his girlfriend Brittany Rauhauser; grandchildren Colin, Delaney, and Piper Trone, and Logan Shorts; sister and brothers Judy Shorts, Gene Shorts, and Kenneth Shorts; mother-in-law Barbara Troxell; sisters-in-law Lynn Strausbaugh, and Pamela Murray; nieces and nephews.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020