The Rev. James E. Ward
York Twp. - The Rev. James "Jim" E. Ward, 86, passed through the gates at 6:56 AM Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Ruth A. (McRoberts) Ward for 65 years.
Born in Brownfield, Texas on Oct. 29, 1933, to Sircy and Edith (Fults) Ward, Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth, daughter, Kay Baldwin (Carl), and their children, Jenny (John), Doug, Laura (Kurt) and Katy (Ettore), of York, son, David Ward (Jennifer), and their children, James and Jeffrey, of LaVergne, Tennessee, daughter, Julia Beth Grim (Brian), and their children, Melissa, Joel, Andrew and Abigail, of Maryland, son, Dr. Roger Ward (Elaine) and their children, Rachel and Kara, of Georgetown, Kentucky; sister, Mary Landrum, of Red Oak, Texas, brother, Kenneth Ward (Charlene), of San Antonio, Texas, brother, Don Judd (Martha), of Amarillo, Texas; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jim is a graduate of Moody Bible Institute, Baylor University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He retired from pastoring Temple Baptist Church after 34 years in 2001. He was a member of Faith Fellowship of York County. He was a member of the South York Optimist Club.
Jim's goal in life was to serve the Lord in service to the church and people. He took advantage of every opportunity to render faithful service to others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jim and Ruth Ward Scholarship Fund of The Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, 400 E. College St., Georgetown, Ky., 40324, or Faith Fellowship of York, 530 Mulberry St., York, Pa., 17403.
Following a private family interment ceremony, a celebration of life service for the community will be held at a later date, and will be announced.
Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020