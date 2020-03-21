|
James E. Warner
York - James E. Warner passed away on March 19, 2020 at his home. He was 76. Born January 31, 1944, he was the son of the late George W. Warner and the Mary L. Lilley. He was the husband of Darlene Hilbert with whom he shared five loving years of marriage. He retired as a technical sergeant from the Air Force after 22 years of service. James spent much of his time serving during the Vietnam War Era. For 30 years he worked for the US Postal Service as a rural carrier at the Defense Logistics Agency Susquehanna in New Cumberland and eventually retired. He also worked for the Higher Information Group in York. James was also a member of many social clubs and enjoyed hunting, camping and traveling.
In addition to his wife, Darlene, James is survived by a son, James E. Warner, Jr, and wife Denise; a daughter, Leanna M. Yingling and husband John; Step-daughters, Karen Hess and Linda Hilbert; a granddaughter, Miriah N. Warner; a grandson, Erick Sanford; step-grandsons, Jason and Trevor Hilbert and Josh Hess; brothers, Donald E. Gotwalt, Larry Warner and Bill Warner; a close friend, Ted Kauffman; and a host of family and friends. James was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth R. and Richard Gotwalt; and a sister, Pearl Raffensberger.
At this time the service and burial will be held privately. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020