James Edward Redding Sr.
McCormick, SC - Mr. James Edward Redding Sr. 88, of McCormick, SC passed away Friday, June 14th, 2019 in Greenwood, SC, just 7 days before his 89th birthday. He was born Saturday, June 21st, 1930 in York, Pennsylvania to his parents; the late Harry Cornelius Sr. and Mary Anna Fake Redding. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 67 years Violet, his son; James Jr. (Bonita) Redding, his grandson; Tony (Karie) Redding, and his sister; Nancy Lucabaugh. He retired from the State of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and had recently moved to McCormick, SC. Along with his parents, James Sr. was predeceased by his brothers; Harry and Charles. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 21, 2019