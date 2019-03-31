Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
James F. Fousek Jr. Obituary
James F. Fousek, Jr.

Stewartstown - On Thursday, March 28, 2019, James F. Fousek, Jr., 75, passed away at his home in Stewartstown. He was the beloved husband to Jacqueline "Jackie" A. (Kayler) Fousek. James was born on March 12, 1944 in Baltimore City, MD to the late Grace J. (Wallace) and James F. Fousek, Sr.

James proudly served his country in the US Army for 22 years as military intelligence, drill sergeant and then retiring as a Sergeant 1st class. He served during Vietnam and Grenada.

Surviving him are his wife of 32 years, Jackie; children, James F., III, Anne, Christine, and Joseph Fousek; one granddaughter, Rylee Reynolds; and one sister, Carolyn Schwartz. He is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Jeannie Toland.

Public viewing will be on Wednesday, April 3 from 2pm until a funeral service begins at 3pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown. Interment is private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
