James F. Gladfelter
Red Lion - James F. Gladfelter, 84, entered into rest Thursday May 14, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Grimm) Gladfelter for 65 years.
A celebration of life will be held by the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Gladfelter was born July 14, 1935 in Red Lion, a son of the late Zula (Sprenkle) Becker. He was the step son of John Becker. He graduated from Wm. Penn Sr. High School, 1953. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War, 1953-1957. He retired as a Vice President at York Graphic Services, in charge of manufacturing and production. He attended Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.
James is survived by his wife; son Michael Gladfelter; grandchildren Ashley Gladfelter and Brandon Gladfelter; and loving extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 20, 2020