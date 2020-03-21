Services
James F. Keller


1922 - 2020
James F. Keller Obituary
James F. Keller

York - James F. Keller, 97 died March 19, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services-North.

Mr. Keller was born June 12, 1922 in York Township and was the son of Albert and Euphemia (Simon) Keller.

James worked as a bricklayer and was a member of Bricklayers Local #5.

He is survived by his sons, Raymond Keller (Patricia) of Dover, Frederick Keller of York, and Barry Keller of York; daughters, Judith Weitkamp (Alan) of York, Rose Storm of York, and Patricia Sliver (Mike) of Dallastown. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Calvin Englar, Jr. of SC, Sandra Goodyear (Jeffrey) of York, Brenda Angell (Charles) of AZ; as well as 22 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and his brother, Paul Keller (Gladys) of York.

James was preceded in death by his wives, Betty Wentz and Elizabeth Keller; five sisters; three brothers and two stepsons.

At this time there will be a private burial at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
