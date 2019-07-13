|
|
James F. King, Sr.
York - James F. King, Sr., 61, entered into rest on Thursday July 11, 2019 at his residence in his family's arms.
He was born October 7, 1957 in Westminster, MD. The son of the late John A. and Adeline Robinson King.
A viewing will be 10-11 am Monday July 15, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York with a service to follow at 11 am with the Rev. Boxley officiating. Cremation will follow the services.
James is survived by four children: Nathan King, Jonathan King, James King, Jr., and Jamie N. King, three grandchildren, six siblings: Oscar Cherry, Martha Brown, Mary Dorsey, Agnes Hebron, Betty Smith and Marshall King, many nieces and nephews.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 13, 2019