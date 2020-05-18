|
|
James "Jim" G. Hammer
Wrightsville - James "Jim" G. Hammer, ("Hump," as he was known to many friends), 84, of Wrightsville, passed away at home on May 17, 2020. He was the husband of Pauline "Nan" M. (Fisher) Hammer with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage on Valentine's Day earlier this year.
Born in Wrightsville, James was the son of the late Paul and Thelma (Houseal) Hammer. James retired from Donsco in Wrightsville following 54 years of service where he held many positions during his tenure with the company.
James is survived by his children, Gregory J., husband of Jeanne; Wendy D., wife of Shawn Aungst; Randy D., husband of Melissa; four grandchildren, Kirsten, Megan, Ryan and Kelsey; and three great granddaughters, Aubrey Rose, Karley and Marisa. His siblings, Dale Hammer, Nancy Floyd and Lorraine Shovelin also survive. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Ort.
At James's request, a private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville, PA. If desired, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care; PO Box 4125; Lancaster, PA 17604 or via their website at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 18 to May 20, 2020