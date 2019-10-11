|
James "Jim" H. Breyer
York - James H. Breyer, Sr., 82, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Rest Haven Nursing Home after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. He was the husband of Nancy J. Breyer who preceded him in death in 2016. They were married for 56 years.
Jim was born in Massillon, Ohio on June 19, 1937 to Frederick and Bessie Breyer. His two brothers, Norman Breyer and Frederick "Pete" Breyer both preceded him in death.
He was a 1955 graduate of William Penn High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He attended the University of Delaware on an academic scholarship, where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. He played football and baseball as a blue hen. He spent most of his career as a computer programmer/analyst at RCA in Lancaster and ended his career working for NBC in New York City. He was a veteran, Specialist 4th class with the US Army. He loved hunting with his son and brothers at their camp in Potter county and fishing the rivers of York. He was an avid golfer and worked for 22 years at Cool Creek Golf Course as a ranger after retiring from General Electric and moving back to York. He was a member of the Hawk's Club in Pleasureville, in Hallam and the American Legion in Shiloh.
Jim is survived by his son, Jim Jr. and his wife Jody; his daughter Kim Eberly and her husband Kirk; his grandson Korey Eberly; and his grandson Kyle Eberly, his wife Hannah and their daughter, Nova. Nova brought Jim great joy in his last months.
Jim was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Yorkana, located at 5 Main St. in Yorkana, where there will be a visitation service from 3PM-4PM on Wednesday, October 16, followed by a private graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Jason Guillaume at the Windsor Cemetery. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
The family is grateful for the loving care from the staff at Rest Haven Nursing Home and Asera Care Hospice.
