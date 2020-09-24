James "Jim" H. DarrWindsor Township - James "Jim" Harvey Darr, 76 of Windsor Township., went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Ruth A. (Blymire) Darr. The couple celebrated 57 years of marriage in March.Mr. Darr was born in York on October 31, 1943 and was the son of the late James S. and Betty Jane (Gunnet) Darr.Jim was a member of Red Lion Bible Church. He worked as a mechanic and truck driver for various companies for most of his life. He was known as a "jack of all trades" and was very handy, often helping others with their projects. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed going to the races as well as watching them on television. He enjoyed going on bus trips and riding motorcycles with his wife for many years. He loved his dogs, especially Misty and Daisy, who brought comfort to him during his many illnesses. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched.In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Tami Harrington and Randy Darr and was predeceased by a daughter, Julie Darr. He is also survived by three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, as well as his siblings, Gary Darr, Joe Darr, Ken Darr, Nancy Lawler, Gloria Moose, Susan Fink and Barb Ruth. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Wales and a brother, Dave Darr.Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Jim's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 30th at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd., Red Lion, PA, 17356, with Pastor Steve Schmuck officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 AM until the start of the service.The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. Dallastown, is in charge of arrangements.To share condolences please visit