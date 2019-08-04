|
James H. Godfrey
E. Hopewell Township - James H. Godfrey, 73 of East Hopewell Township, passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side on Thursday, August 1st. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Judith K. (Blosser) Godfrey.
Mr. Godfrey was born on March 15, 1946 in York and was the son of the late James Harold and Caroline L. (Sterner) Godfrey.
James worked in sales for Pepsi Company and retired after 35 years of service. Following his retirement he continued to work part time for Weis Markets for many years. James was a lifelong and faithful member of Yorkana Church of the Brethren. He was well known at his grandchildren's sporting events, which led him to be named team grandfather and was also a well known and longtime vendor at Roots Market. He enjoyed collecting Ford memorabilia and watching NASCAR. Above all things, James enjoyed spending time with his family, especially playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, James Franklin Godfrey and his wife Rosemary of North Carolina, Tammy Sue Schell and her husband Eric of Windsor, and Daniel Lawson Godfrey and his wife Kristen of Red Lion. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Adam, Heather, JJ, Donovan, Ginger, Josh, Daniel, and Jenna; 11 great grandchildren; five siblings, Mary Godfrey, Richard Godfrey, Frank Godfrey, Edith Seigman, and Rose Godfrey; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Ginger K. Godfrey, grandson, Luke; brother, George Godfrey and a sister, Kate Godfrey.
A viewing will take place on Tuesday, August 6th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at New Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1873 New Fairview Church Rd., York, PA 17403 and then again at the church on Wednesday, August 7th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in New Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Members 1st Federal Credit Union in memory of James H. Godfrey, to help the family with their financial needs during this mournful time.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
