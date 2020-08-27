James H. Neff
Mount Wolf - James H. Neff, 93, of Mount Wolf, passed away at 2:05 AM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Grace A. (Waltz) Neff who passed away May 28, 1986 and a companion of the late Theda Shearer.
Mr. Neff was born September 25, 1926 in York and was the son of the late Charles and Sarah (Sipe) Neff.
He was employed by James E. Craft and Son in York Haven before retiring in 1988. He was a member of the Susquehanna V.F.W. Post 2493 in Mount Wolf and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII.
Mr. Neff is survived by his 4 daughters, Cheryl Heilman and her husband Robert of Mount Wolf, Danette Lau and her husband John of Mount Wolf, Tina Kling and her husband Fred of Delaware and Jamie Knappenberger and her husband Jim of Mount Wolf; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and his brother, Charles Neff.
A graveside service for Mr. Neff will begin at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York. Please meet at the Pennsylvania Ave entrance no later than 9:50 AM. Officiating at his service will be Reverend Mark Zortman. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
The family requests that face masks and social distancing practices be used during the graveside service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA. 17604-4125.
