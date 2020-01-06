|
|
James Holman
York - James Edward Holman, 84, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center. He was the loving husband of Bonnie A. (Graybill) Holman.
Born on September 2, 1935 in Windber, Jim was the son of the late Cyrell and Irene (Willard) Holman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sister, Margie Albert of Johnstown; daughter, Kristina Larson, husband, Rob Larson, daughter Sandra Hursh,husband, Warren Hursh; son Tim Kohler, wife, Patti Kohler; son,Dave Kohler, wife, Justine Kohler; son Mike Kohler,wife, Polly Kohler; 10 Grandchildren; and 12 Great Grandchildren.He was preceded in death by son, Christopher Kohler.
Mr. Holman served in the Marine Corp for three years during the Korean War.
He retired from Verizon Phone Company formally GTE Phone Company, and he was affiliated with the Yorkana Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Yorkana Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 4054 Park Lane, York, PA 17406.
In lieu of flowers,you may send donations to the Yorkana Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 4054 Park Lane, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020