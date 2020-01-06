Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:30 PM
Yorkana Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4054 Park Lane
York, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Holman


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Holman Obituary
James Holman

York - James Edward Holman, 84, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center. He was the loving husband of Bonnie A. (Graybill) Holman.

Born on September 2, 1935 in Windber, Jim was the son of the late Cyrell and Irene (Willard) Holman.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sister, Margie Albert of Johnstown; daughter, Kristina Larson, husband, Rob Larson, daughter Sandra Hursh,husband, Warren Hursh; son Tim Kohler, wife, Patti Kohler; son,Dave Kohler, wife, Justine Kohler; son Mike Kohler,wife, Polly Kohler; 10 Grandchildren; and 12 Great Grandchildren.He was preceded in death by son, Christopher Kohler.

Mr. Holman served in the Marine Corp for three years during the Korean War.

He retired from Verizon Phone Company formally GTE Phone Company, and he was affiliated with the Yorkana Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Yorkana Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 4054 Park Lane, York, PA 17406.

In lieu of flowers,you may send donations to the Yorkana Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 4054 Park Lane, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -