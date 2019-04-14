|
James (Jay) Hotham
The Villages, FL - James (Jay) Hotham passed away at Leesburg Regional Hospital in Leesburg, FL on Friday, March 22, 2019 with this family by his side. Jay was born in Bridgeport, CT. to Dr. James and Laurel Hotham. His family moved to York after he was born and he grew up there and graduated from York High. He attended Lock Haven University. He worked at Cole Steel for approximately 18 years before he left there and went to work at Quality Copy Products. He worked there until 2006 when he retired as President.
He is survived by his loving wife Brenda (Chronister) and his 3 sons: Todd, Dallas, TX; Scott (Christine) grandsons Kyle and Jack, Charlotte, NC; Jeff (Gabrielle) grandsons Reid and Blake, York, PA. Jay loved his family and was proud of each and every one of them. He loved when the family got together at Ocean Isle beach, Nags Head, Smith Mt. Lake and the Colorado mountains, in addition to all the Christmas gatherings. Lots of family time and memories. His grandsons were his pride and joy and he loved them dearly. Jay and Brenda shared a love together for 56 years and created wonderful memories together, with family and friends.
He belonged to Red Lion CC, Regents Glen CC and the Outdoor CC and Victory AA.
Jay loved to golf and was a Champion Player. He was referred to as "Bubba" by his golf buddies and always loved the camaraderie after the game in the "19th hole".
In 2015 Jay and Brenda went to The Villages, FL for 3 months. They loved it, bought a home, and moved there permanently in 2016. They loved their life there. Everyday was an adventure, meeting lots of new friends, golfing, dinners with friends, happy hours, and golf cart riding!!!!!! "Loving the Lifestyle"
He is survived by sister Rill Ferree, York, PA; step sister Deborah Deitsch, Oregon; step brother Mike Hotham, Lake Havasu, AZ. Predeceased by his parents and step brother Steve Hotham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at in memory of James Hotham.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" fellowship at the Outdoor Country Club, York, PA on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm, share your memories at 3:00 pm.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019