James J. Arnold
Stewartstown - On Monday, August 19, 2019, James J. Arnold, 81, passed away at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of M. Elaine (Bathurst) Arnold. They would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this October.
James was born on September 6, 1937 to the late Wilfred K. and Esther C. (Mitzel) Arnold. He was a 1956 graduate of Kennard Dale High School. After high school, he served in the US Army National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge and other decorations. He then went on to be a truck driver for several companies throughout the area. He drove for Yorktowne Kitchens, Smith Transfer, and Carolina Freight, from which he retired in 1995.
James was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church and AARP. He enjoyed hunting, saltwater fishing, and traveling. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family, especially the family reunions that James and Elaine started 29 years ago, which his family continues to celebrate.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; two children, Beth MacTavish and Kelly Smith and her husband, Jerry; five siblings, Ray Arnold and his wife Kazue, Wilfred Arnold, Jr., and his wife Nancy, Fae Adams, Judy Moser and her husband, William, and Jeanie Manning and her husband, Patrick; one sister-in-law, Diane Arnold. Preceding him in death are his parents; four siblings, David Arnold, George Arnold, Patricia Blevins and Jesse Arnold and his wife Barbara.
Public viewings will be held on Sunday, August 25 from 6pm to 8pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, and on Monday, August 26 from 12pm until a funeral service begins at 1pm at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 6881 Church Rd., Felton, PA 17322. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York. Rev. David Brenneman will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations are recommended to the Cross Roads United Methodist Church, c/o Missions Fund, 6881 Church Rd., Felton, PA 17322.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019