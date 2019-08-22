Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cross Roads United Methodist Church
6881 Church Rd.
Felton, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Cross Roads United Methodist Church
6881 Church Rd.
Felton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Arnold


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Arnold Obituary
James J. Arnold

Stewartstown - On Monday, August 19, 2019, James J. Arnold, 81, passed away at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of M. Elaine (Bathurst) Arnold. They would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this October.

James was born on September 6, 1937 to the late Wilfred K. and Esther C. (Mitzel) Arnold. He was a 1956 graduate of Kennard Dale High School. After high school, he served in the US Army National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge and other decorations. He then went on to be a truck driver for several companies throughout the area. He drove for Yorktowne Kitchens, Smith Transfer, and Carolina Freight, from which he retired in 1995.

James was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church and AARP. He enjoyed hunting, saltwater fishing, and traveling. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family, especially the family reunions that James and Elaine started 29 years ago, which his family continues to celebrate.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; two children, Beth MacTavish and Kelly Smith and her husband, Jerry; five siblings, Ray Arnold and his wife Kazue, Wilfred Arnold, Jr., and his wife Nancy, Fae Adams, Judy Moser and her husband, William, and Jeanie Manning and her husband, Patrick; one sister-in-law, Diane Arnold. Preceding him in death are his parents; four siblings, David Arnold, George Arnold, Patricia Blevins and Jesse Arnold and his wife Barbara.

Public viewings will be held on Sunday, August 25 from 6pm to 8pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, and on Monday, August 26 from 12pm until a funeral service begins at 1pm at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 6881 Church Rd., Felton, PA 17322. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York. Rev. David Brenneman will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations are recommended to the Cross Roads United Methodist Church, c/o Missions Fund, 6881 Church Rd., Felton, PA 17322.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now