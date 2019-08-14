|
James J. Krysiak
Stewartstown - On Sunday, August 11, 2019, James J. Krysiak, 83, passed away at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury. He was the beloved husband of Anna E. (Bell) Krysiak. James was born on April 23, 1936 in Dundalk, MD to the late James F. and Catherine (Jaskulski) Krysiak.
He enjoyed telling stories, making people laugh, and shooting pool with his friends.
Along with his wife, Anna, he is survived by one daughter, Lori Krysiak and her spouse, Kenneth Addington; one son, Alan Krysiak; and 3 grandchildren, Kayla, Erik, and Matthew Krysiak.
All services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are recommended to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019