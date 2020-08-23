James Joseph White



Yorkshire - JAMES JOSEPH WHITE of Yorkshire, Springettsbury Township died August 23, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital, York, PA. He was the beloved husband of Grace Cuddy Buffington White. They were married for 42 years.



Jim was born in Albany, NY, February 26, 1938, to the late Edward and Loretton(Heffernan) White. He donated his body to science through Humanity Gifts Register. Keffer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. At Jim's request no services are planned.



He graduated from LeMoyne College, Syracuse, NY. Jim served in the U.S. Marine Crops and was stationed aboard the USS Forrestal. He worked at BMY/UDLP (now BAE Systems) for 17 years where he was Chairman of the Drug and Alcohol Committee and a grievance man for United Steelworkers of America. Jim believed in the power of the Union to effect change for all workers. He then furthered his education and became an Employee Assistance Provider through his company, NewMode Workforce Solutions. Later he was a family-based therapist for Pennsylvania Counseling Services.



From 1992 until 2003 Jim was a part-time youth counselor for the former STRIVE program of the Children's Home of York. Jim and Grace loved to travel. They visited 24 states and 32 countries and Jim's Military service took him to an additional three countries.



In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by two daughters: Jill Hoch of Flanders, NY and Wendy Hovendon of Scottsdale, AZ; his stepson: James Buffington of Manchester, PA. He is survived by four granddaughters and two grandsons and two great-children. Also surviving are Jim's sister Patricia Steigerwald of North Andover, MA and 15 nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Emily White, Margaret Spaulding, his brother, Edward White, Jr. and his stepdaughter, Diane Bryant.



Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to the Children's Home of York, 77 Shoe House Road, York, PA 17406.









