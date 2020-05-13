|
James L. Emenheiser
York Township - James "Jim" L. Emenheiser, 81, of York Township, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, May 11. He was the beloved husband of more than 60 years to Hazel M. (Rash) Emenheiser.
Mr. Emenheiser was born in York on October 17, 1938 and was the son of the late William and Emma (Hilt) Emenheiser.
Jim retired as a custodian from the York County School of Technology in 1998. Prior to that, he worked for American Chain and Cable Company, as well as Smith Village in Jacobus. Jim loved animals and especially enjoyed raising and showing pigeons, winning many competitions at the York Fair and throughout the state. He also raised Tennessee Walking horses and various breeds of dogs, cats, and other animals. Jim enjoyed antiquing and grew an extensive collection over the years. He and his wife were great fans of NASCAR.
In addition to his wife, Hazel, he is survived by his daughter, Paula Zero, and her husband, John of Fredericksburg, VA and two grandsons, Tyler Zero and Nathan Zero. He is also survived by two sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, William, Robert, and Jack, and his sister, Mae Blessing.
Per Jim's wishes, following cremation, a private graveside service will be held by the family at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's name can be made to Hospice of Central PA or the SPCA.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 13 to May 15, 2020