James L. Gibble, Jr
York - James L. Gibble, Jr., 54, of York, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center after a yearlong battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of James L. and Linda L. Ginder Gibble of Elizabethtown.
After graduating from Elizabethtown High School in 1984, James attended Penn State University at the York campus. James was well-known and had many friends throughout York. He was employed by various restaurants in the York area and most recently he was the house sommelier at Tutoni's restaurant
In addition to having a keen interest in astronomy and spending time in the mountains, James enjoyed traveling and was planning a trip to Europe this fall. He faced his illness courageously, never complaining, and always showing kindness to his doctors and nurses. He will be remembered as one who expressed his concern for others with generosity.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Keith A., husband of Joy Gibble, of Elizabethtown; two nephews, Justin and Dylan Gibble; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin M. Gibble. James will be missed greatly by family and friends.
A Celebration of James' Life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 12:00 PM at LCBC York Campus, 951 North Hills Road, York, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests on Wednesday morning at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Private interment will be in the Chiques Cemetery, Manheim. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Thursday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019