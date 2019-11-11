Services
James L. Grove Obituary
James L. Grove

Dallastown - James L. Grove, 85, died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown. He was the husband of the late Judith A. (Deller) Grove to whom he was married for 49 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with the Reverend Ronald L. Doverspike officiating. A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Red Lion Cemetery.

Born on March 23, 1934 in Red Lion, he was a son of the late Mervin and Helen (Hildebrand) Grove. James worked several positions at Met Ed until his retirement in 1994.

Mr. Grove was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.

Mr. Grove is survived by his daughter, Donna S. Roehner and her husband, Chad of Mission Viejo, CA; and granddaughter, Madelyn Roehner of Mission Viejo, CA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Mervin "Buck" Grove and Gene Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
