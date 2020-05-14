|
|
James L. Hankinson
York - James "Jimmy" Logan Hankinson, 51 of York, entered into rest on May 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his wife, sons, and sister-in-law Tammy Huey, after a long courages battle with cancer. Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Stacy Hankinson with whom he shared 14 years of marriage. Born on July 30, 1968, in York, he was the son of Logan and Cindy Hankinson and Sonya Cottle of York. Jimmy is survived by 3 sons, Jimi Hankinson, Timothy Armentrout and Dallas Masenheimer all of York. Jimmy is survived by brothers, Troy Hankinson and Michael Kimes, sisters, Yvette Wertz and Andrea Kimes. Jimmy was "Pap Pap" to Azalea Hankinson, Noemi Armentrout, Lilyanna Rummel and Joel Mims. Jimmy is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jimmy was employed with John Mann for 15 years and Ville Painting his most recent employer. Jimmy enjoyed flea markets, classic cars, collecting knives, fishing, fires and family time but most of all Jimmy was an avid Kyle Busch fan. Jimmy was preceded in death by a nephew Ryan Hankinson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. There will not be a viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., at 822 E. Market Street, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020