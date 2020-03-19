|
James L. Helfrich Sr.
Philadelphia - James, L. Helfrich Sr. passed away peacefully on March 12 at The Philadelphia Protestant Home. He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis (nee Overmiller). James is survived by his devoted children (James Helfrich, Jr., Marybeth Helfrich, Brian Helfrich and Lisa Helfrich), and loving grandchildren. He was also survived by his brothers and sisters. James was an Army Veteran of World War II. His Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in James's honor are sent to the Philadelphia Protestant Home And /or Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020