James L. "Jim" Snyder
York, PA - James L. "Jim" Snyder, 87 of York, PA, died at his residence on June 16, 2020. He was the husband of Kay J. (Miller) Snyder with whom he observed their 41th wedding anniversary on November 3, 2019.
Born June 30, 1932 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Ervin J. and Grace E. (Laucks) Snyder.
Jim was a 1950 graduate of William Penn Senior High. As a young man Jim started working as a mason for contractor James Strayer. Later he was employed at Glinda Enterprises and James Interiors as an estimator, prior to co-founding and co-owning White Rose Interiors, Inc., serving as President of the company, which was established in 1995. Jim loved the numerous people he worked with throughout many years.
Jim proudly served in the United States Coast Guard and was honorably discharged in 1960.
Jim had a tremendous love of life. Above all else he treasured his time with his family and loved all social activities. Jim had a strong work ethic that he passed on to his family. He enjoyed Penn State Football, TV shows, his recliner, naps, food (particularly ice cream), working out at the JCC, and lunch with his numerous buddies (especially those who picked up the check!), and warm weather.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children, Sharon Snyder Klunk and husband Stephen, Michael J. Snyder and wife Jodi, Michelle (Snyder) Rapiey and husband, Jeffrey, Nicole (Snyder) Campbell and husband Donald "Andy"; grandchildren, Whitney Timcheck and husband Brian; Drew Snyder, Alexander Klunk and fiancé Lauren Kiper, Matthew Rapiey, Samantha and Ellyse Windemaker; great granddaughter, Brooke Timcheck and Jim's brother, Randy Snyder. He was preceded in death by siblings Ruth Ann Snyder, Mark Snyder and Vivian (Snyder) Solusod.
Private services and burial with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in honor of Jim to your favorite charity.
We know Jim is grateful to all who entered his life and shared their joy with him.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
