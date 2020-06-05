James L. Stambach, Jr.
Springettsbury Twp. - James L. Stambach, Jr., age 86, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 11:10 AM Monday, June 1, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services-York North. He was the husband of Sandra A. (Fry) Stambach.
Born June 13, 1933, in York, he was the only child of the late James L. and Virginia (Sands) Stambach. He was a 1951 graduate of William Penn High School and served in the US Navy Reserve, the US Coast Guard, and the Air National Guard. He then worked for the US Postal service for eight years. He was retired as a Hardware Store Layout and Merchandise Display Designer, designing the prototype for Lowes, and after retirement was the owner of LMC Corporation, as a Design Consultant. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League of America, York Chapter #67.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Stambach is survived by a daughter, Lori A. Redquest, and her husband Greg, of Phelpston, Ontario, Canada; and two grandchildren, Joshua and Jeremy.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Izaak Walton League of America, York Chapter #67, 7133 Iron Stone Hill Road, Dallastown PA 17313; or to a favorite charity.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.