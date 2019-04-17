|
|
James Lawrence Eckman
New Oxford - James Lawrence Eckman, 88, of New Oxford, died April 14. The son of Donald & Edna Eckman, he was born August 13, 1930 in Allentown and moved at an early age to Lehighton. He graduated from Lehighton Area High School in 1948 and earned a degree in business and finance from Penn State University in 1952.
On October 10, 1953, he married his high-school sweetheart, Maureen Miller, whom he called "the sweetest lady I ever met." They had three daughters, Sheila Eckman of Vashon, Washington, partner of Berneta Walraven, the late Shawn Sipe, and Shannon Christman of Hershey, wife of Mark Christman; four grandchildren, Sarah (Sipe) Coates of Red Lion, wife of Tyson Coates, the late Emily Sipe, and Alexander and Danica Christman of Hershey; and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Coates.
Jim started Eckman Hardware in the late 1950s and managed its stores in Lehighton, Tamaqua, and Dingmans Ferry until the early 1970s. He was an associate director and mortgage appraiser for Peoples First National Bank & Trust in Lehighton, which later became First Eastern Bank, and worked as a realtor in the Lehighton area for several years.
He was one of the earliest members of Christ Evangelical Free Church in Mahoning Valley and became a regular attender of Church of the Open Door in York when he moved to York County in 2005. He was a former member of the Lions Club in Lehighton and Mahoning Township. His interests included fishing, hunting, golf, and traveling the country by automobile and RV. He and Maureen spent a number of winters in Florida, first in their RV and later at Hawthorne Village in Leesburg.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Shawn; his granddaughter, Emily; and his five siblings, Ethel Steigerwalt, John Eckman, Dorothy Graver, Russell Eckman, and Joanne Eckman.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 11AM at Christ Evangelical Free Church 2420 Blakeslee Blvd. Dr. West Lehighton, PA 18235 with Pastor Greg Laible officiating, Committal Service to follow at Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown. A calling will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 10-11AM at the church, Schaffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike Mt. Joy, PA 17552, Church of the Open Door 8 Carlisle Court York, PA 17408 or Christ Evangelical Free Church in Lehighton.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019