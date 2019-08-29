|
James (Jimmy) Leroy Kennedy
Cross, SC - Mr. James (Jimmy) Leroy Kennedy, 74, of Cross, South Carolina, transitioned to his Heavenly rest on August 25, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born on August 25, 1945 in Holly Hill, South Carolina to Preston and Grace (Macon) Kennedy. Jimmy was educated in York City Schools, where he excelled in athletics and was a football and track star. He graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1964.
After high school, Jimmy married his high school sweetheart, Betty Jane Dull, with whom he had a son and a daughter. Jimmy's talents drew the attention of the National Football League and he was invited to try out with the former Baltimore Colts. In addition to his renown as a football player, he was also a prize fighter.
Jimmy was awarded the distinction and honor of being inducted into his high school's Hall of Fame. To this day, some of his athletic records remain unbroken, a point of pride for him, friends and family members. He enjoyed encouraging local athletes and retained a lifelong interest in sports.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert, William, Richard, Preston and Joseph Kennedy; and sisters Eunice Kennedy, Elaine (Kennedy) Diggs, and Martha Mae (Kennedy) Holland. He is survived by a son, Robert Kennedy of Hershey, PA; daughter, Kimberly Kennedy of Winston-Salem, NC; and grandson, Darrien Kennedy of Boston, MA; sisters Joanne (Kennedy) Husser of Cross, SC and Virginia (Kennedy) Wallace of York, PA; and brothers Charles and Ronald (Carolyn) Kennedy, both of York, PA. He is also survived by his devoted nieces Joanne (Bubbles) Murray and Joyce Ann Freeman, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Briner Christian Church, 9717 Old State Rd, Holly Hill, SC 29059, Pastor Rufus Gilliard, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Rd, Holly Hill, SC 29059.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019