James Lynn Shannon



James Lynn Shannon left us on July 26th, 2020. He was 71. He is survived by his two daughters Jamie Ruse and Erin Shannon. He also has two grandsons, Tracker Thomas and Justyn Zimmer as well as a great-granddaughter Ravyn Shannon- Zimmer. Jim was a retired Vietnam veteran, having earned the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam service medal, Vietnam campaign medal, Army Commendation Medal, the bronze star medal, combat infantryman badge and air medal. Service is at Stony Brook Mennonite church at 11:00 August 8th. He was well-loved by friends and family alike. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten.



"Ride On Daddy-O" -E









