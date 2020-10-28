1/1
James M. Downs
1922 - 2020
James M. Downs

Airville - J. Martin Down, 98, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Manor Care South in York, PA. He was the husband of the late Hazel R. Downs, who died March 20, 2004. Mr. Downs was born on June 27, 1922 in Chanceford Township, York County. He was the son of the late James A. and Carrie (Shaull) Downs.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

He and his wife owned and operated the Brogue General Store for 20 years until retiring in 1980. He was a life member at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brogue. He also belonged to the Red Lion Masonic Lodge #649 F and AM, and the Red Lion Legion 543.

Mr. Downs is survived by two sons and a daughter in law, James Steven and Lee Downs of Airville, and Mark Downs and the late Deborah Downs of York. He also leaves a granddaughter Marissa and husband, Sean Molinar of Red Lion, and two great grandchildren, McKenna and Roan Molinar.

He is also survived by two step-grandchildren, Michael (Diane) Majerle and LeeAnn McComas, and three step great grandchildren, Billy, Amanda and Shannon. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Downs and Kathryn Downs; two brothers, Quentin and Emory Downs, and a step granddaughter, Cindi Elizabeth Majerle.

A private graveside service will be held at St. James Lutheran Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to St. James Cemetery Association, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, PA 17309. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.








Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
