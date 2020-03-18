|
|
James M Hamberger
James M Hamberger ,72, passed away Friday February 28, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.
Born April 11, 1947 in York Pa he was the son of the late Russell and Jean (Demmitt) Hamberger. James was a graduate of Red Lion High School and served his country with the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired from Caterpillar where he was a screw machine operator and enjoyed playing golf and working on cars.
He is survived by one sister, Penny L Becker of York, 2 sons Eric Hamberger and wife Jennifer of York, and Bradley Hamberger of Dover, 4 grandchildren Riley Hamberger, Lydia Hamberger, Zachary Hamberger, and Nathaniel Hamberger, 2 nephews Brian Becker, and Chad Becker, and niece Jennifer (Becker) Garner
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020