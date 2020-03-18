Resources
More Obituaries for James Hamberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Hamberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Hamberger Obituary
James M Hamberger

James M Hamberger ,72, passed away Friday February 28, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.

Born April 11, 1947 in York Pa he was the son of the late Russell and Jean (Demmitt) Hamberger. James was a graduate of Red Lion High School and served his country with the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired from Caterpillar where he was a screw machine operator and enjoyed playing golf and working on cars.

He is survived by one sister, Penny L Becker of York, 2 sons Eric Hamberger and wife Jennifer of York, and Bradley Hamberger of Dover, 4 grandchildren Riley Hamberger, Lydia Hamberger, Zachary Hamberger, and Nathaniel Hamberger, 2 nephews Brian Becker, and Chad Becker, and niece Jennifer (Becker) Garner
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -